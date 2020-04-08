Landscapers still working during COVID-19 crisis

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – While many businesses have closed their doors amid the coronavirus outbreak, there’s one industry that’s still working to keep everything looking green.

Landscaping companies are considered essential during the outbreak, as they continue to work, making sure the vegetation and insects stay under control. Landscapers are still out during the COVID-19 pandemic, making sure everyone’s yard is looking fresh.

Since Gov. Charlie Baker issued a stay-at-home advisory and ordered the closure of nonessential businesses in Massachusetts, landscapers are clear to work outdoors, as long as they follow social distancing protocols. G&H landscaping based out of Holyoke continues to work at job sites across the Pioneer Valley, but protocol is a little different.

“The set up in the morning is a little more difficult,” said one landscaper. “We find ourselves sanitizing trucks and all the touch points in the vehicle in the morning and at the end of each day regardless if they are used or not.”

Each employee is now taking a separate vehicle to a job site to maintain social distance. They are also keeping their distance when it comes to client interactions, making sure to wear masks, and not get too close.

“It’s difficult to adjust, it really is but we stay our distance,” the landscaper said. “We do acknowledge that we are on the property so we ring their doorbells and let them know we are there.”

G&H Landscaping has been busy so far amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since western Massachusetts didn’t see a lot of snow this winter, everything is blooming ahead of schedule.

And to make sure people stay safe from pests and other insects, the landscaping industry is essential for the homeowners safety.

“Just from a standpoint of insect vegetation control, pest control. we are talking anything from ticks and mosquitoes to poison ivy to invasive type species of plants, there is a necessity.”

Non-essential businesses remain closed until at least May 4.