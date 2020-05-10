Lane closures scheduled for Morgan Sullivan Bridge replacement

Breaking News
AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Morgan-Sullivan Bridge connecting Agawam and West Springfield will see lane closures this week as its replacement project continues.

Memorial Drive and River Street will see lane reductions near the bridge Monday. From 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., a single left and right eastbound lane on Memorial Avenue will be closed for two hours each. After that, River Street will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic until 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day a single left and right eastbound lane on Memorial Avenue will be closed for two hours each.

On Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., a single right westbound lane on Memorial Avenue will be closed, and River Street will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic.

