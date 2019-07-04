Lane closures leading up to Morgan-Sullivan Bridge begin Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Morgan Sullivan Bridge has been a headache for drivers for months, and it’s not going to improve anytime soon.

On Friday, July 5, Agawam will close one lane of Springfield St. and one lane on Main Street leading up to the Morgan Sullivan bridge near the Big E.

One lane will be open in each direction at all times, so traffic will be able to get through to the bridge but, it will require patience. The restrictions will be in place so workers can complete utility work.

The Morgan Sullivan Bridge itself will close for a couple of overnights starting Sunday, July 14, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. This will continue through Tuesday morning, July 16.

Jayson Pami an Agawam resident said, “I don’t know about the overnight part of it but I think during the day one lane in and out of West Springfield and Agawam will be tough for some people.”

The overnight closures are necessary so workers can safely remove and demolish large pieces of steel from the bridge.

The schedule of closures could change because the project is weather dependent.

MassDOT is scheduled to completely reopen the renovated Morgan-Sullivan Bridge in the Spring of 2022. The new bridge will be widened to include four travel lanes, plus a left turn lane.