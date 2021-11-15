Lane closures remain on I-91, causing traffic at Chicopee curve

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is hearing from frustrated drivers as construction on I-91 at the Chicopee curve is causing some traffic.

Work appears to be finished under the I-391 overpass that crosses I-91 at the Chicopee curve into West Springfield. However, lane closures remain in place in that area on I-91 northbound.

22News crews were there Monday evening at the start of rush hour and saw traffic begin to back up in the furthest left lane. We spoke with drivers who’ve been dealing with these delays.

Alex Agnitti of Springfield told 22News, “Yeah I actually drive that way pretty often. Living downtown and getting on the highway, it’s the way I normally go most of the time. It is kind of difficult to do an alternative route just because it is the main way to go so I just suffer through it.”

22News did reach out to MassDOT to see when the lane will be reopened. We have not heard back.