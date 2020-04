PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The westbound lanes on the MassPike in Palmer were closed due to a car carrier fire on Monday.

MassDOT posted the closure to their twitter around 2:30 p.m. The westbound lanes were closed at the 64.4 mile marker.

All lanes have been reopened as of 3:16 p.m.

The Brimfield Fire Department was called to assist the fire around 3 p.m.