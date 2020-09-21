Large bear spotted in Holyoke going through trash bins

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A large bear was seen in Holyoke Sunday afternoon going through some trash bins and then walking across a viewer’s deck.

In the video, the bear was originally spotted rummaging through some trash bins and picking through bags. The bear then got up and slowly walked his way across the yard and up onto the deck of a home.

If you can safety take video or photos of wildlife in your yard, send them to Reportit@wwlp.com! Videos and photos of the bear were sent by Danielle and Kenny of Holyoke.