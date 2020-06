SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters are working to put out a large brush fire in an industrial area in East Springfield.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told 22News four different engine companies have been called-in to put out the brush fire near a solar field off Memorial Drive.

No additional information about the fire was immediately available.

