WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Numerous police cruisers, helicopters and officers are in the area of Park Square downtown Friday night.

Westfield Police Officer Matt Schultz called the 22News station at around 9:00 p.m. asking to use our live camera to see if anyone appeared to be on rooftops in that area. He would not provide any other information at this time.

People dining at the Tavern restaurant have also called and were asked to stay in place for the time being.

No word yet on what police are looking for. Closures are also being reported. 22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.