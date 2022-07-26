AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a large police presence on Route 57 in Agawam near the Southwick town line Tuesday afternoon.

A 22News crew is on Feeding Hills Road in Agawam Tuesday afternoon. There are at least dozen emergency vehicles parked along this road from police and fire departments. The road is open however, first responders appear to be working in the woods on the other side of this guardrail. An ATV was seen going into the woods with a stretcher on the back.

No other information has been made available at this time. 22News is covering this story and will provide more information as soon as we get it.