Large police presence reported on Amos Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers are on Amos Street in Springfield Tuesday afternoon for a report of a man inside his home threatening to harm himself.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, police received a call around 1:45 p.m. for a man threatening to harm himself. The person was alone inside his home in the Amos Street area.

Police and clinicians are in the area. No other information has been provided. Several viewers have told 22News there is a large police presence on Amos Street.

22News is continuing to follow this incident and will update this article when more information has been provided.