Large social gatherings could have contributed to COVID-19 cases in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – There are growing concerns about large social gatherings contributing to COVID-19 clusters in Monson.

Just this week, the town’s positive test rate climbed to “high risk.” The school district even delayed the start of classes. Monson Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Clarke cited reports of several large gatherings where social distancing and mask protocols weren’t being followed.

The town went from less than five cases of COVID-19 to 12.

Residents are advised to call police if they see more than 50 people gathering in an outdoor space.

“You can call into the Monson Police Department and file a complaint and then Monson Police would get a hold of our Board of Health who would do any enforcement that was necessary,” said Town Administrator Evan Brassard.

22News also contacted Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski.

He said in part, “Based upon a vote by Monson’s Board of Health, they declined to convey any authority regarding COVID-related matters to the Monson Police Department, so we have not engaged in any enforcement of mask or gathering related orders.”