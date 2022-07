SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was some more storms in the area overnight, causing some additional damage.

A large branch fell on a house on Florida Street in Springfield, adding to the cleanup headaches from Tuesday night’s storm. Our 22news crew in the area could see some damage to the gutter on one side of the home where the branch hit the roof.

It’s common for subsequent weather events to knock down branches that may have been weakened by previous storms.