Large tree crushes part of Springfield home during Tropical Storm Isaias

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tropical Storm Isaias brought heavy winds and rain that caused extensive damage in western Massachusetts Tuesday.

Storm damage wasn’t fully visible after the storm Tuesday night, but come Wednesday, 22News received hundreds of photos and reports from viewers across the area.

On Carr Street in Springfield, a large tree uprooted right onto a home, bringing down one side of the structure. Video captured by a 22News crew in the area shows a house opened on the side, a large tree burying a car and debris all around the home.

Extensive damage was done to the home as Tropical Storm Isaias moved through the area and repairs could be in the thousands.