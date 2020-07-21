Large tree falls, damages car on East Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver suffered no injuries after a large tree fell on a car on East Street in Springfield Monday afternoon.

Springfield fire officials said the driver saw the tree falling while traveling on East Street and stopped right before it fell.

The tree missed a majority of the car but its front and windshield were damaged.

A photo sent into our newsroom shows a large tree in the middle of the roadway and the car heavily damaged in the front. An ambulance and a police cruiser can also be seen providing assistance.