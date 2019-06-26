Large tree falls on car, causes power outages in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A large tree that fell across the road on Palmyra Street in Springfield brought down telephone poles and caused power outages Tuesday night.

Springfield fire officials told 22News crews were called to the area of 11 Palmyra St. after the large tree fell around 10:44 p.m.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

It affected three telephone poles and caused outages to eight homes.

No one was injured but fire officials say part of the tree came down on a vehicle with a woman inside. The woman was able to exit the vehicle before firefighters arrived.