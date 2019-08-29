Large tree limb falls, damages three cars on Fairview Ave. in West Springfield

Watch Live
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A large tree limb came down on Fairview Avenue in West Springfield, damaging three cars in the area Wednesday night. 

West Springfield Police Department Lieutenant Adam Polastry told 22News one car sustained heavy damage while two others sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported. 

Lt. Polastry said the limb that broke was old. A video sent to 22News via ReportIt shows the tree limb on a car and debris all over the street. 

DPW crews were called in to remove the downed tree, which caused traffic in the area to close for some time.  

The road has since reopened. 

