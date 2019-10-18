1  of  2
Large tree uproots, falls on antique car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The storm caused significant damage in parts of Springfield.  

The winds were so strong they completely uprooted this tree, causing it to land right on top of a car on Bellevue Ave. The 22News Storm Team is reporting that peak wind gusts reached 51 mph. 

The owner of the vehicle did not want to speak with us on camera, but a neighbor who saw the tree fall on the car said they heard a tearing sound that was too loud to be thunder. 

“It sounded as if you ripped a plant out with a bunch of roots, kind of sounded like this tearing sound it was too loud and too low to be thunder,” said Gabriel Valdez of Springfield. “I didn’t hear a crash, I didn’t come out though because it was still so windy I didn’t know what else would come down.” 

