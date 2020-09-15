Large tree uproots, nearly lands on two houses in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A large tree that uprooted on Tower Terrace in Agawam brought many wires down with it in the process blocking the roadway early Monday evening.

A 22News viewer sent several pictures of the very large tree blocking traffic on Tower Terrace, using ReportIt. The viewer said the tree nearly came down on two houses.

No injuries were reported and police did not announce any road closures in the area.

The photos show an uprooted tree in the middle of the road and on the front lawn of a home. Several wires can also be seen damaged and hanging.

A 22News crew also went to Tower Terrace and saw DPW crews, along with Columbia Gas and an Agawam Police Department detail in the area. Crews were also seen cutting the tree into manageable sizes in order to remove it from the street.