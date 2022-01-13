Large water main break on Cabot Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in Holyoke Thursday morning.

According to the City of Holyoke, there is a large water main break at the intersection of Cabot and Pine Streets. Residents and businesses in the area may be without water for some time. Homes and buildings on Pine Street, Cabot Street, Essex Street and Walnut Street may see discoloration in their water.

It is unknown at this time how long it will take to repair. If you have any questions on your water quality, you can call 413-532-6778.