BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The third and final week of the Brimfield Antique Show in 2023 has begun Tuesday and will run through Sunday.

The September fair is the last chance for people to find antiques before the fall and winter seasons. Vendors and buyers travel from various locations around the world to attend the fair. The antique fair will return in May 2024.

Anyone driving through the town of Brimfield should also expect to take it slow along Route 20 due to the heavy foot traffic in town. On Tuesday morning, heavy traffic could already be noticed along the fairgrounds on the Waze traffic map.

Massachusetts residents interested in heading to the antique show can get there by taking the Palmer or Sturbridge exits on the Mass. Pike and follow Route 20 into Brimfield.