Last Center Fresh Market of the season held Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The last Center Fresh Holiday Market of the season was held Thursday in downtown Chicopee. Nine vendors set up shop from noon to 4 p.m. at the Ames Privilege apartment building.

Shoppers had a lot to choose from, including locally made artisan products like soap and pottery, and a large selection of healthy fresh produce. The Executive Director of the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, Julie Copoulos, told 22News the farmers market has been an important resource for people who live downtown.

“There isn’t really that much access to fresh food for the people who live down here, so thanks to Theory Wellness who actually sponsored our farmers market we’re matching up to $10 of SNAP benefits and we’ll be able to do that next year,” Copoulos said.

The event also featured live music by James Bird.