Last chance for you to fill out 2020 Census

This April 5, 2020, photo shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau needs more time to wrap up the once-a-decade count because of the coronavirus, opening the possibility of delays in drawing new legislative districts that could help determine what political party is in power, what laws pass or fail and whether communities of color get a voice in their states. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Census in Massachusetts will soon be entering its final phase before Census takers go knocking door-to-door.

Mayor Domenic Sarno’s Chief-of-Staff, Tom Ashe, heads up the census taking apparatus in Springfield. He recommends mailing your census forms as soon as possible, before census workers begin going door to door to make certain everyone is accounted for by October 31.

At the moment, western Massachusetts response rates are among the highest in the commonwealth for the last two weeks in July. Springfield showing the highest percentage among cities in the northeast.

The Census Bureau is reaching out to residents who haven’t yet complied because they’re stymied by ongoing questions.

The Mobile Outreach office has a number for you to call to clarify everything you need to know. That number is 1-800-330-2020.