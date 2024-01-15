SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you want to make a difference in the Springfield community, you have until Tuesday to apply for the next police officer exam in March.

Monday night was the final open house to learn about the civil service process and to meet with members of the Springfield police department.

Assistant HR Director for the City of Springfield Caitlyn Julius told 22News, “A lot of people don’t understand the civil service process, or how to do it, so when they sign up they don’t understand the steps afterward. So this is really all informational. To get people in the door and signed up for the test.”

The application period will end Tuesday, but you can still apply after that, with a $50 late fee.