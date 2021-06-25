Last day of business for Parthenon Restaurant in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A family-style restaurant in Agawam is closing its doors for good on Friday after being in business for over 20 years.

In a Facebook post, the Parthenon Restaurant located on Suffield Street, thanked its “valued customers, family and friends” for their support over the years, after announcing its June 25 closure. The owner told 22News they decided to close due to a lease renewal issue.

“It’s been a pleasure to serve you over the years. We are going to miss you all very much,” the restaurant said in the post.

From 1982 to 2021, the popular restaurant served Italian dishes from pasta to baked specialties and sandwiches. Parthenon joins several other western Massachusetts restaurants that have closed their doors since the pandemic.