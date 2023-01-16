SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday was the last day some of the best high school basketball teams had the chance to face off at the birthplace of basketball for the Hoophall Classic at Springfield College. This not only draws in teams from all over but also the fans.

The stadium was packed Monday at Springfield College as fans tried to get a good look at what is the future of basketball. Among those in the crowd, Josh Jenkins from the Cape. He brought his son with him to see the future legends. Driving the couple of hours to get here, he’s staying at an Airbnb in Springfield and he’s happy to support local tourism here.

“It’s amazing. It’s amazing. I’ll be here next year, the year after that and the year after that. Maybe that second year my son will be here,” said Jenkins.

This is the 21st year of the Hoophall Classic, it’s featured more than a hundred people who eventually went on to the NBA, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum.