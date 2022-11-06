CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is the last day of the 37th annual “hope for the holidays” toy drive and motorcycle run to benefit Brightside for families and children.

During the first two days, toys, gift cards, and monetary donations were collected for the cause. On Sunday, the motorcycle run portion of the event takes place starting at 11 a.m.

The ride will start from Walmart in Chicopee and finish up at the MiraVista Behavioral health center at 1233 Main street in Holyoke. The entry fee for the ride is a donated toy, gift card, or monetary donation.

An event organizer said that it’s so important to ensure that every child and family supported by Brightside has hope and joy this holiday season.