SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You have one more chance to experience the Bright Nights holiday attraction in Forest Park.

Sunday night is the last night of the Bright Nights, which is now in its 28th season, and families can expect the final night to close out in style.

The holiday lighting experience is a collaborative effort between the Spirit of Springfield and the Springfield Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management.

Bright Nights in Forest Park will be open Sunday night from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.