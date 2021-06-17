Last day to get COVID shot at West Springfield vaccination site

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday marked the end to vaccine distribution at a major hub in West Springfield, the West of the River Vaccine Collaborative site.

The location administered it’s last dose at 3:20 p.m.

More than 8 million people across the Commonwealth have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As this number increases daily, other large vaccination sites are also closing. 22News spoke with Jake Thibault from West Springfield who said the closing of the site is a move in the right direction.

“I think it’s an awesome thing, it means a lot of people have gotten their vaccines. It’s able to get us to this new normal, everybody is able to come out, no masks, that’s what we’ve been hoping for. It’s very exciting,” Thibault said.

City employees and residents, all enthusiastic about the success of the vaccination site. The city has more to look forward to, following the recent announcement that The Big E will return in September.

“Big E’s coming back at full capacity with no restrictions. People are thrilled, they’ve been waiting for this, for it seems like far too long, so the news that it’s actually happening.. everyone’s really joyous really,” West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt said.

The Big E is slated to run from September 17 through October 3.