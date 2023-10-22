SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This is your last chance to see some dinosaurs at the MassMutual Center after they went extinct around 65 million years ago.

Jurassic Quest showcases several life-sized dinosaurs and provides activities for families including live interactive shows, fossil digs, as well as rides, according to a news release from Jurassic Quest. There is also a “Triceratots” soft play area for young kids, bounce houses, photo opportunities, and more.

Jurassic Quest has been touring for millions of people across North America since 2013. They work in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure that each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size to textured skin, fur, or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved before extinction.

Guests will be able to walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Socks are required for all of the inflatable attractions, and some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.

Tickets are available on their website, or tickets are available at the MassMutual Center and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be refunded for the full purchase amount. General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows, and there are special tickets for some rides and activities that can be purchased there.

Jurassic Quests runs from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.