SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is the last day for the Springfield Boys & Girls Club’s Festival of Trees at the MassMutual Center.

At the festival, there are over 120 decorated trees that bring the holiday spirit to the MassMutual Center. Attendees were encouraged to buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win the trees and all of the gifts that are associated with the tree, according to a news release from the MassMutual Center.

All of the gifts are valued between $200 and $2,000! Tree raffle tickets cost $10 for 25 chances. Winners will be notified on Monday. There will be a special 50/50 raffle for those who want to provide further support to the Boys & Girls Clubs for $5 a ticket. The winner will be pulled and notified on Sunday.

Veterans, first responders, and their families get free admission for the duration of the festival thanks to a donation from AT&T. The hours of the festival on Sunday are from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. General Admission is $5, the cost for seniors is $4, and children 12 and under are free.

All of the proceeds from the festival benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield, which serves over 2,600 Springfield kids every year. Admission tickets can be pre-purchased on their website. There is a free shuttle during regular hours between MGM and The Festival of Trees.