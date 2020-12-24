Last-minute Christmas shoppers heading to stores in hopes of finding the perfect gift

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the day before Christmas and there are some people who are still shopping for their loved ones.

According to Criteo, only seven percent of people plan on buying a few days before Christmas.

“Why have you waited this long?

“Because I am a man and that’s what men do… I think,” said Scott Campion, a last minute shopper.

Steve Virella, a last-minute shopper, said that it has become a Christmas tradition.

“That’s what I do, every year. It’s a tradition. We get the guys out. We run around and we torture ourselves,” said Virella.

According to Deloitte, 51 percent of people feel anxious about shopping in person this year, with many people turning to online shopping but for some going into the store is simply easier.

“The worldwide web is just not my thing,” said last-minute shopper, Scott Campion.

When it comes to last-minute shopping and making sure they get the gifts they need, Steve Virella said, “I’m looking for everything that I don’t know what people want. Like the old lady, you got to shop for her and I always buy the wrong sizes, the wrong stuff. And then for the kids I’m going to get the wrong gifts and I’m going to be doing this all over again in a couple weeks when I’ll return everything.”

“I’m not doing too well. I feel like there will be a lot more disappointed people unless I can get this done,” said Campion.

According to Deloitte, 73 percent of people are getting gifts delivered and curbside pickup has more than doubled.