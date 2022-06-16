‘You’re really missing out’ if you’re not grilling this fruit for dessert, according to Elizabeth Karmel. (Getty Images)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Father’s Day is Sunday and an opportunity to show appreciation to your father, step-dad, uncles, brothers, and other important men who have been role models in your life.

Grills, tools, sporting goods, and clothing are among the most frequently purchased items. 22News was at Dave Dirico’s Golf and spoke with an employee about what the holiday does for business.

Drew Michael, the store manager said, “Last minute ideas, you can also get a dozen golf balls or a gift card, a polo, a hat, anything that can kind of tie into anything you have already gotten. It doesn’t need to be a full set of clubs, just anything you think dad might like.”

And for those last-minute shoppers, you still have time to purchase your loved one a gift.