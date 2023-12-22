WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was chaos and congestion earlier on local roads, with last-minute shoppers flocking to stores Friday evening ahead of the holiday weekend.

Long lines of cars were seen in West Springfield as people shopped at the Riverdale Shops. 22News spoke with Dylan O’Connor of Dorchester, who said, for some there is a method to the madness, hoping that waiting last minute will lead to more deals, “I think overall I did some presents a while ago, but now I’m like ‘oh!’ and remember that person that I forgot and then you got to run out and get it!”

The National Retail Federation projects that holiday spending is expected to reach record levels, of up to $966 billion.