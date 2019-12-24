Last-minute shoppers head to package stores before they close for Christmas

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Plenty of last-minute shoppers were out at the package stores on Christmas Eve getting beer, wine, and liquor.

Not only are people buying alcohol for their holiday celebrations, but it is also a popular Christmas gift.

Table and Vine in West Springfield had a steady flow of last-minute shoppers all afternoon. One shopper traveled all the way from the U.K. to celebrate the holidays in western Massachusetts. He told 22News he tends to be a last-minute person.

“This is close to my parents’ house, I’m visiting them for the holidays, so I popped in to grab some wine and cheeses for this evening. I was expecting it to be a lot more packed but it’s not too bad.” – Christopher Wieczorek

Package stores are closed in Massachusetts and Connecticut on Christmas Day.