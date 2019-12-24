Last-minute shoppers head to package stores before they close for Christmas

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Plenty of last-minute shoppers were out at the package stores on Christmas Eve getting beer, wine, and liquor.

Not only are people buying alcohol for their holiday celebrations, but it is also a popular Christmas gift.

Table and Vine in West Springfield had a steady flow of last-minute shoppers all afternoon. One shopper traveled all the way from the U.K. to celebrate the holidays in western Massachusetts. He told 22News he tends to be a last-minute person.

“This is close to my parents’ house, I’m visiting them for the holidays, so I popped in to grab some wine and cheeses for this evening. I was expecting it to be a lot more packed but it’s not too bad.”

– Christopher Wieczorek

Package stores are closed in Massachusetts and Connecticut on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories