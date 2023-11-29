CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you didn’t get a chance to participate in the big holiday promotions over the past few days, it’s still not too late.

There are several discounts not just in-store but online, so if you still need to get some Christmas gifts you may want to get on it.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over but big offers and promotions are still available for those that did not get a chance to shop. Gleb Leiderman of Chicopee went to Kohls, he says he has been seeing a lot of good sales in store, “There is still a lot of good deals, I’m actually going to stop by probably at AT&T and get an iPad, there is a lot of good 25 to 30 percent off on clothing.”

Data from Adobe Analytics shows record holiday season spending, with Cyber Monday growing 9.6% year-over-year to $12.4 billion dollars. Cyber Week, (the five days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday) at $38 billion dollars overall, which is up 7.8 percent. Black Friday spending was at $9.8 billion, which is up 7.5 percent.

Adobe reported that some of the top sellers for the holiday includes skincare gift sets, the Nintendo Switch, and TV’s. There was a hype for electronics this year as discounts hit records high on Cyber Monday. The software company said shoppers found some deals in electronics, where discounts peaked at 31 percent off the listed price versus 25 percent last year.

Discounts for computers were at 24 percent versus 20 percent, and TV’s were at 19 percent versus 17 percent.

So if you’re really a last-minute shopper, you will have one more chance to catch some more deals on Super Saturday, which is the last weekend before Christmas.