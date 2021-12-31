Last minute shoppers prepare for at home New Year’s Eve celebrations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many of the customers at Frigo’s Gourmet Foods in Springfield had planned to spend New Year’s Eve away from home until COVID-19 concerns changed their plans.

One shopper told 22News she will just be staying home instead of going out to celebrate.

“Originally I had some friends who were gonna go out in Boston, where everything was getting a little hectic. So we thought it would be safe to do something at home,” said Emily Kitsock of Amherst.

Frigo’s was busy with patrons getting their last minute shopping done before celebrating the New Year from home. Many people feeling the desire to stay safe at home on New Year’s Eve, after cancellations of some of the largest events here in western Massachusetts that were set to draw big crowds.