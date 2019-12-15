Last-minute shoppers prepare for busy holiday crowds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are only two more weekends before the holidays and many shoppers still need to buy their final gifts.

Although Cyber Monday was the largest online shopping day in history with over 9 billion dollars spent by shoppers in the U.S., many people are still going to retail stores for their last-minute shopping.

One company estimates this year to be the first trillion-dollar holiday shopping season. Only nine percent of shoppers actually finished their holiday shopping in the days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

Holiday online shopping is expected to rise more than 13 percent this year with the popularity of in-store pickup and Cyber Monday deals. December 21st, the Saturday before Christmas is typically the busiest shopping day of the year.

Remember, shipping times from online retailers can change rapidly this time of year due to the number of orders.