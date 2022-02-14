EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re on a tight schedule to beat the Valentine’s Day deadline, there’s nothing like buying that last minute box of candy.

It was a busy day at Maureen’s Candy Shoppe in East Longmeadow Monday, one of the busiest days of the year for them. Customers coming and going, selecting that perfect box of candy for the love of their life.

“On Valentine’s Day, the heart boxes and the twenty different kinds of chocolates that we bring in for the holiday for the whole day,” said owner Maureen Basile, when asked about what people are buying.

America has a long history of favoring candy as a perfect gift on this most romantic of days. A grand tradition that began back in the 19th century by an Englishman by the name of Richard Cadbury, a famed candy maker in his own right, but certain favorites have evolved over the years.

“We have chocolate covered heart tops, they so popular,” said Basile.

These heart shaped boxes have taken on a Valentine’s Day life of their own. Each year sentimental Americans buy an estimated 36 million heart shaped boxes for their valentine.