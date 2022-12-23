WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Whether you’ve purchased your Christmas gifts days ago or waited until the last minute it’s the thought that counts.

22News found last minute shoppers in Westfield gravitating to the various boutiques on School Street Friday, where one young woman was considering buying her mother a special gift from one of the stores.

“This street in general has so many boutiques and little stores. I think it’s perfect to support small business during the holiday season,” said Anna Chrisanthopoulis.

This last minute Christmas shopping mission would likely result in the purchase of some jewelry for her mom.