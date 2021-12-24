Last minute shopping? What’s open and what’s closed

If you are a last-minute shopper, you aren’t alone. In some recent surveys, more than 75% of those questioned waited until a few weeks or days before Christmas to begin their holiday shopping.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow arrives as many plan to cross off the final items on their Christmas shopping lists.

Parking lots may already be a place you want to take slow anyway on a day like Christmas Eve, but using extra caution with this bit of snow will be key.

With Christmas Eve in full swing, shoppers will probably want to get in and get out with many places closing early.

At the Riverdale Shops stores like Kohl’s will open at 7:00 a.m. and closes at 6:00p.m. Other malls like the Holyoke and Hampshire Mall will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and then closed on Saturday.

As for last minute grocery shopping, places like Stop and Shop and Big Y Grocery stores will close at 6:00 p.m. Friday night and will remain closed on Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve is one of the busiest days for shopping and will also be one of the busiest days to be on the roads. It is recommended you plan accordingly to make sure you get everything you need on time, and don’t forget to bundle up and bring a mask if you’re planning on any last minute in store shopping.