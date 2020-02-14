Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts keep businesses busy

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a busy day wherever you can buy flowers for Valentine’s Day.

At the Big Y Supermarket in Longmeadow, a steady line of customers waited their turn to take home roses for the love of their life.

Some people were just getting out of work, while others waited until the last minute.

Big Y employee Desiree Hebert told 22News that the day may be hectic, “but everybody’s smiling, so it’s been a good day,” she said. “Everyone’s showing their love. Anytime any woman gets flowers, they’re happy and excited at the fact all the men are coming out to buy them today.”

There is still time buy roses for your valentine; the Big Y in Longmeadow closes at 10 p.m.

