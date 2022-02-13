WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of Florists all over America will have delivered millions of Roses for Valentine’s Day Monday.

Opening earlier than usual Sunday morning, Durocher’s Florists in West Springfield knew they’d be busy right away. Stanley Svec of West Springfield was among Durocher’s first customers Sunday morning. He knew exactly what he wanted.

“Roses, a dozen Roses…. six white,” said Stanley. “I come here every Valentine’s Day, and Christmas, you name it.”

Durocher Florist owner Heather Sullivan expects to be busy this time of year and experience has taught her to expect a rush of orders on the final hours before Valentine’s Day.

“We delivered to probably several hundred tomorrow,” she told 22News. “We’ve been busy straight through Saturday and Sunday.”

And there are those Valentine’s Day orders that have yet to arrive but will be coming in like clockwork through Monday thanks to the aid of technology.

“Our website is open today, tonight and tomorrow,” said Sullivan. “You want to reserve your spot, we’re fully stocked and ready for pick up tomorrow.”

For those still uncertain about what to order for their Valentine, we’re told you can’t go wrong with long stemmed roses or the purple orchards.