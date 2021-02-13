Last-minute Valentine’s Day shopping at Maureen’s Sweet Shoppe in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Many spent Saturday finalizing their Valentine’s Day gifts for loved ones, making it an important holiday for local businesses.

Maureen Basile is the owner of Maureen’s Sweet Shoppe in East Longmeadow. The store has been surprisingly busy ahead of the holiday.

From the chocolate covered strawberries to their famous reverse peanut butter cups. The holiday is proving to bring in some good revenue for the business.

She said many are planning to stay home for the holiday, so they’re using chocolate to celebrate.

“Everybody is so passionate about shopping local and supporting their small local brick and mortar stores right now. Because of COVID and everything with the shutdowns they’re really like, hey we want to support you guys. We want you here when this is over,” Basile told 22News.

For last-minute shoppers, Maureen’s Sweet Shoppe will also be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.