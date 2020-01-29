Last player alive from historic Springfield baseball team celebrates 102nd birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Anthony “Tony” King who played on the historic American Legion Post 21 Baseball Team of 1934 is celebrating his 102nd birthday Wednesday afternoon in Holyoke.

King is known as the player who gave up a tournament position in North Carolina after learning their African American teammate Ernest “Bunny” Taliaferro was not allowed to play. Tony is the last living player who was on the team. He is expected to receive a proclamation from Mayor Sarno in honor of his birthday at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

Photo Courtesy: Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

Photo Courtesy: Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke