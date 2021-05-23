Last week of mask mandate, people reflect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Beginning Saturday, the mask order will be dropped and COVID-19 restrictions will be gone in most settings, which means people are going to have to make some decisions on their own.

“Us at work, we just still have to wear are masks. we’re still doing everything the same,” Stacey Specht and Jamel Smith said.

Stacey and Jamel are coworkers and both are essential employees. However, Stacey is fully vaccinated and Jamel isn’t. Both are interested to see what the dropping of next week’s restrictions will mean.

“In terms of going out. I’m going up to the Cape in a week so that’s going to be different because the whole mandate is going to be gone so that’s going something definitely new for me,” Specht said.

Saturday mask order becoming a recommendation, and according to the CDC, unvaccinated people strongly encouraged to keep their mask on. 22News asked Jamel if he’d feel comfortable going out in public without a mask and without a vaccine.

“I’d feel comfortable,” he said. “I’ve hung out with groups of people who have been vaccinated and who haven’t, I’ve gotten tested afterwards, never got COVID. It’s just weird because I’ve been around people who have tested positive and like I said I tested myself and I’ve never had it so I was confused on the complication of how you get it,” Jamel said.

Gathering limits will also be lifted on May 29, with the state of emergency order ending June 15.