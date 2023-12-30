SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP )- This weekend is your last chance to experience Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield and is a great way to ring in the new year.

Visitors can enjoy over 700,000 lights along a three-mile journey through displays from Seuss Land and Toy Land to Winter Woods and Winter Garden, and even a few dinosaurs in Jurassic World, according to the Spirit of Springfield.

This weekend, Bright Nights will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., where kids will receive a free ticket for a ride on the carousel in Santa’s Magical Forest where they can choose a festive hat, lei, or noisemaker.

“It’s a great way to end the year and ring in the new,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. “We have seen kids arrive in their pj’s, and we have had wedding proposals on New Year’s Eve.”

The gift shop, concessions, and carousel in Santa’s Magical Forest will be open on New Year’s Eve for visitors. Tickets for Bright Nights must be purchased in advance online for $23 plus ticket fee or at Big Y with Big Y Membership for $18.

The Spirit of Springfield has been producing Bright Nights since 1995 with the Springfield Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management. Bright Nights has entertained over 7 million visitors to date.