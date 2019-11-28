Late Chicopee Comp. H.S. students remembered at annual football game

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Family and football are a Thanksgiving staple in many households, and what brought one community together Wednesday evening.

Alumni of Chicopee Comprehensive High School held their annual football game Wednesday night. Every year, the game brings people together for good times… but to also pay tribute to members of this high school’s community no longer here.

Loved ones travel from near and far to come back home and celebrate Thanksgiving. For many, it’s a tradition to visit their local high school’s football games on Thanksgiving morning. However, Chicopee Comp alumni got a head start and held their annual alumni game Wednesday night.

“There are so many of these guys that are far away,” said Tammy Martin-Griffin of Chicopee. “We have several tonight that live far away, and they come in to see their family and they just take an hour or two out to come and you know have fun.”

Every year, a tribute is given at the football game to honor a member of the Chicopee Comp community who has passed away. This year, it was Alex Ortiz and Hervey Constantine. Ortiz was killed by a drunk driver this past summer.

He was just 15 years old. The family of Hervey Constantine told 22News, football is the perfect way to celebrate his life.

“This means a lot to the family to have to be able to get together the night before thanksgiving which was Hervey’s favorite holiday as well,” said Jackie Elfman-Constantine and Sandra Constantine. “It was his favorite and we really miss him.”

“This is the 5th year the Chicopee Comp alumni game was held, and every year it raises around $1,000 for the high school’s football team.

