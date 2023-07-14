SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the fifth consecutive year, a scholarship was awarded honoring the late Dave Vigneault, a former Springfield state representative and social justice advocate.

Catherine Thompson is a recent graduate of Springfield’s Central High School. She was chosen as the recipient for the scholarship in Vigneault’s honor.

He was a longtime advocate for social justice, dating back to 1965 when he joined the Freedom Riders and traveled to Mississippi where he helped register black voters. Thompson chose to write about her work in social justice in her application essay.

“Personally I wrote about my work with the pioneer valley project and voting rights,” Thompson says. “It had a really big impact on me and I was able to encourage other youth in the community to get more involved as a citizen.”

The first ever winner of the scholarship, Ty Gamble-Eddington, also attended today’s ceremony by video-conference. He has gone on to earn a Rhodes Scholarship after graduating from Yale Law School and Oxford.