Late-night fireworks complaints increase in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fireworks complaints in Springfield show no sign of tapering off.

Springfield Fire Department Public Information Officer Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News, fire department personnel have issued many $100 fines recently to people setting off fireworks.

It was two weeks ago, when Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi revealed that callers with fireworks complaints had made a record breaking 100 calls during just one weekend.

As we approach the 4th of July weekend, calls keep coming in. Captain Piemonte told 22News, “The caliber of fireworks are bigger than they seem in the past and there’s definitely been a high volume of calls going out and obviously the 911 calls are coming in and taxing our 911 emergency system.”

Captain Piemonte noted, “We have calls that have had to be rerouted to Northampton State Police. Not that fireworks calls aren’t important, but there’s also other calls that are important that have to be addressed.”

Fireworks are illegal in the state of Massachusetts. Commissioner Calvi and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno have said fireworks are not just a hazard to property but also a threat to public health.