Late night pranks reported on Piper Road in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police will be increasing patrols around Piper Road after receiving several reports of late night pranks in the area.

The police department is informing the public and asking for assistance with a series of pranks in the Piper Road area of the town over the past several weeks.

“This appears to be the work of bored teenagers who are ringing doorbells late at night and running away, lighting off firecrackers and other fireworks, scaring residents and causing a lot of aggravation,” said the police department in a Facebook post.

Police are asking residents to report any suspicious activity or share any surveillance video which may help in their investigation. You can contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210 ext. 0.